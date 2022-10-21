'Ramayana gates' being built in Ayodhya to resemble 'Tretayuga' Diwali celebrations

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): In a bid to create a vibe of the Diwali celebrations resembling the 'Tretayuga', the Uttar Pradesh government has instructed to build "Ramayana gates" that will take the visitors down history lanes on the occasion of Deepotsava.

According to an official, the 15 gates that would lead to the illuminated Ayodhya with lit-up diyas have been named after family members of Lord Ram, Nishadraj and Ahilya. 10 welcome gates are also being made for the visitors for Deepotsava to be held on the eve of Diwali here on October 23.

"The construction of the 15 gates which will recreate the ambience of the Ramayana period along with the 10 entry gates has almost been completed. The Tourism department has been entrusted with the responsibility of decking up the gates with diyas. A special team from the Tourism department has also prepared a sunboard on which lighting will be arranged," an official release said.

Tourism officer RP Yadav said that the Yogi government is working to give Ayodhya its separate identity.

"On the instructions of the Yogi government, the Ramayana gates are also being built, so that people get the feel of Diwali celebrations as it might have been held during the Tretayuga," he said.



According to the release, the 15 gates have been named as Nishadraj Dwar, Ahilya Dwar, Ram Dwar, Dasaratha Dwar, Laxman Dwar, Sita Dwar, Ram Setu Dwar, Ashbari Dwar, Hanuman Dwar, Bharat Dwar, Luv Kush Dwar, Sugriva Dwar, Jatayu Dwar and Tulsi Dwar.

"Selfie point is being made near the statues of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan, Hanuman on Ram Ki Paidi. Graphics depicting Lord Shri Ram's return to Ayodhya from Lanka by Pushpak Vimana are also being made. The gates will also serve to raise awareness of the younger generation," it said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate 66 projects during the sixth edition of Deepotsava celebrations focusing on urban development, transport, housing and urban planning, public works, tourism and dairy development.

"The much eagerly awaited Deepotsava festivities in Ayodhya will not stall the proposed developmental works in the holy city as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to inaugurate 66 projects during the period," a government official's statement said on Thursday.

Preparations are on to decorate every intersection in Ayodhya with 'Rangoli' and diyas and to introduce the world to India's rich and colourful Sanatan culture and traditions.

Deepotsava, a festival started by Chief Minister Yogi in 2017, has been growing in terms of the grandeur of celebrations every year making it quite a spectacle not only for people within the country but also abroad, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time this year, according to a press statement.

"The Chief Minister first inspected the helipad being built at Saket College, where the aircraft with PM Modi onboard, will be landing. The Chief Minister reviewed the arrangements and all the places that PM Modi will be visiting during his stay in Ayodhya on October 23. Many foreign and special guests will also be staying there," the statement read. (ANI)

