Ramcharitmanas row: Chirag Paswan seeks Bihar education minister's removal

Bihar [India], January 15 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday condemned Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar's statement on Ramcharitmanas and called for his immediate removal.

Chandrashekhar on Wednesday stoked a controversy by claiming that Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book based on the Ramayana, "spreads hatred in society".

Paswan while condemning the state education minister's statement said, "There are conflicts within the coalition government. Ramacharitmanas or be it any 'dharma-granth' (religious scripture), there is no scope for debate over it. This is related to the religious beliefs of crores of people. "



While taking a jibe at the coalition government of Rashtriya Janata Dal and Janata Dal (United), Paswan stated that these people are not clear about their intentions and policies.

He questioned the government stating, "There are conflicts within the coalition. There is a lot of difference between what they say and what they do. If the Chief Minister says he disagrees with his minister's statement, does he not have the power to remove him? Why is he not conducting an investigation?"

Paswan while talking to ANI alleged that the government is trying to divert people's attention from important topics and trying to create a division in society. He said, "In a state where students are protesting over CTET-BTET exams, should this be a topic of discussion or the Ramcharitmanas? The forces are assaulting the farmers in Buxar, shouldn't that be debated?"

The LJP leader claimed a current chaotic situation in the state, which may lead to a midterm election. "These conflicts within the government make it obvious that midterm elections are ahead." (ANI)

