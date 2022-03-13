Ramdas Athawale backs Devendra Fadnavis in transfer-probing case, alleges Maharashtra govt misusing its power

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Sunday extended his support to Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis in the transfer probing case and accused the state government of misusing its power to harass leader.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "The police have the right to record the statement of Fadnavis but they don't have the right to send the notice to him. The state government is misusing their power and it is dangerous to democracy."

The Union Minister said the government has the power to prove accusations against the Leader in Opposition but sending a notice like this is not the right way.

"These are the deliberate tactics to harass the leaders. If the state government continues to disrespect democracy and the constitution, then we demand from Centre to implement President rule here in Maharashtra," Athawale said.

"I condemn the government's role and my party Republican Party of India (Athawale) is with Fadnavis," he added further.



A team of Mumbai Cyber Police on Sunday recorded the statement of former Maharashtra Chief Minister and leader of Opposition in state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis in connection with the transfer posting case.

Speaking to the media Fadnavis said, "A police team recorded my statement in the transfer, posting case. I answered all questions. Maharashtra government had been brushing aside the case for the past six months. I am a whistleblower of this case."

On February 26 this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil claimed that former Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla had tapped phones of political leaders like Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade and Ashish Deshmukh.

In March 2021, Fadnavis raised questions about the transfer posting of the police department during a press conference. On the same day, Fadnavis met the Union Home Secretary of the Central Government and handed over some secret documents related to police transfer to the Union Home Secretary.

At present, the CBI is investigating this case. So far, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Paramvir Singh have been questioned in this case. Now the statement of Devendra Fadnavis has also been recorded. (ANI)

