Ramdev condoles Jaitley's death, says country lost a great leader

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Condoling the death of former union finance minister Arun Jaitley, Yoga Guru Ramdev on Saturday said the country has lost a great leader.

"Today, the country has lost a great leader. Jaitley's death is an irreparable loss to the country. It is a personal loss. I cannot forget the personal relations with me and Patanjali. I pay my tribute to him on behalf of the whole nation and Patanjali family," he told reporters here.

"I have been discussing various issues with him for the last 12 years. He took great decisions like demonetization," Ramdev said.

Jaitley passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi earlier today. He was 66.

BJP working president JP Nadda said that the late leader's mortal remains will be cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat tomorrow in New Delhi. (ANI)

