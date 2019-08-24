Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Yoga Guru Ramdev's close aide Acharya Bal Krishna on Saturday was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.
After his examination, hospital doctors allowed Krishna to go home. He was admitted to the hospital on Friday after he fell unconscious.
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also met Krishna today afternoon in the hospital. (ANI)
Ramdev's close aide Bal Krishna discharged from AIIMS
ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:35 IST
Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Yoga Guru Ramdev's close aide Acharya Bal Krishna on Saturday was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.