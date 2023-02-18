Ramesh Bais takes oath as Governor of Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Ramesh Bais on Saturday took oath as the Governor of Maharashtra in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde.

Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Governor-designate Ramesh Bais accompanied by Rambai Bais arrived at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

The Governor-designate was given a traditional welcome on his arrival.



Principal Secretary to Governor Santosh Kumar, Joint Secretaries Shweta Singhal and Prachi Jambhekar and other officers were present.

Ramesh Bais was the Governor of Jharkhand.

On February 12, the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday announced the names for appointment on the posts of 12 Governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh. (ANI)

