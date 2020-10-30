Ramesh Chennithala moves HC against trial court's order in 2015 Kerala Assembly ruckus case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 30 (ANI): Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has moved the Kerala High Court against the order of a trial court granting bail to state Ministers EP Jayarajan and KT Jaleel in a case related to the ruckus in the Kerala Assembly in March 2015.

Chennithala sought to join as a party in the revision petition filed by the state government and asked the High Court to reject the demand of the state government to withdraw the case.

"There is no public interest in withdrawing the case. The High Court has earlier ruled that the case of destruction of public property cannot be withdrawn," the plea, which is slated to come up for hearing before the High Court on November 3, read.



Notably, a Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram had on Wednesday granted bail to the accused Jayarajan and Jaleel in connection with the case.

Earlier, a local court in Thiruvananthapuram had rejected the state government's plea to withdraw the case in connection with the ruckus created by Left Democratic Front (LDF) legislators inside the Kerala Assembly on March 13, 2015, during a budget speech.

The case pertains to a protest by the then opposition MLA's, now the ruling party, who had barged into the Speaker's podium and destroyed computers and chairs.

The then opposition, LDF, had created a ruckus trying to stop the speech of the then Kerala Finance Minister KM Mani of the United Democratic Front (UDF) government, who they alleged had taken a bribe for granting bar licences. (ANI)

