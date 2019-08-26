Representative image
Rameshwar Oraon appointed as president of Jharkhand Congress

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:53 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 26 (ANI): Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed Rameshwar Oraon as president of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).
Oraon has been the member of 14th Lok Sabha and represented Lohardaga constituency of the state. He has also served as the chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.
Party has also appointed five working presidents of the state congress. Party leaders Kamlesh Maheto Kamlesh, Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Thakur, Manas Sinha, and Sanjay Paswan have been designated as working presidents of state Congress.
The appointment of a new president comes after Ajoy Kumar resigned from the post taking moral responsibility of the Congress defeat in Jharkhand in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Kumar's resignation came days after a meeting of senior Congress leaders from Jharkhand amid the tussle over leadership in the state unit.
Congress Jharkhand unit has been in the state of disarray since the party suffered a humiliating defeat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.
Assembly polls in Jharkhand, Haryana and Maharashtra are slated for later this year. (ANI)

