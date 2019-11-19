Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Rameswaram police on Tuesday arrested two people for allegedly selling illicit liquor here.
Moreover, as many as 394 liquor bottles were also recovered from their possession.
The police have initiated a probe into the matter.
However, further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
Rameswaram: Police seize 394 bottles, arrest two for selling illicit liquor
ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:35 IST
Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Rameswaram police on Tuesday arrested two people for allegedly selling illicit liquor here.