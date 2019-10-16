Rameswaram receives heavy rainfall after northeast monsoon hits Tamil Nadu

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): There was heavy rainfall in the town measured up to 20.20 mm on Wednesday after the northeast monsoon hit the state.

"The rainfall started at 11 o'clock in the morning today. Total rainfall in Rameswaram taluk is 20.20 mm, Thankachimadam 64 mm, Pamban 102.40 mm, and Mandapam 114.20 mm," Vishwanathan, a weather expert, told ANI.

A warning for fishermen has also been issued by the state's Fisheries Department for Thursday due to high wind speed.

"Tomorrow because the wind speeds are high, fisheries permits will not be issued on both days, i.e., October 17-18. Mechanised boat and the country boat fishermen should not venture out in the sea," said the Assistant Director, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department/Mandapam. (ANI)

