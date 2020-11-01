Ramineni Foundation to felicitate Sonu Sood with Special Award

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Ramineni Foundation USA has announced annual awards for 2020. A special award has been announced for actor Sonu Sood for his humanitarian services during the COVID-19 pandemic for migrant laborers and other civilians.

"We have been giving these awards to many accomplished personalities of Andhra Pradesh for the past 21 years. But this year, we were particularly interested in awarding Sonu Sood for his exemplary contribution to humanity pan India during the pandemic. We feel really honored in felicitating him for his act," Dharmapracharak Ramineni, Chairman, Ramineni Foundation USA told ANI.

"One 'Visishtha Puraskaram' (award) is announced for NABARD chairman, Govinda Rajulu Chintala. Three 'Visesha Puraskarams' (special award) announced for popular Telugu anchor Suma Kanakala, badminton umpire and referee Sudhakar Vemuri and social worker B Srinivas who is running an old age home at Shirdi," he further said.



Foundation chairman Dharma Pracharak and convenor Paturi Nagabhushanam informed the details of the awards in Vijayawada on Saturday. Usually, the felicitation program is held in October every year. However this year the program is likely to be held in December or January, due to the pandemic.

Further, the foundation is going to give scholarships to 500 meritorious students.

"The Ramineni Foundation USA was founded in 1995 by the Late Dr. Ramineni Ayyanna Chowdary in Cincinnati of Ohio State, USA with a vision that embodies the onus of protecting and promoting the monumental heritage of Indian Culture and ideals of Hinduism. In addition, the primary mission of the foundation is to felicitate the valiant, relentless, and altruistic efforts of all those high priests drawn from a cross-spectrum of fields in arts, science, and humanities," according to the foundation's official portal. (ANI)

