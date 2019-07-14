RSS leader Ramlal (Pic courtesy: Twitter)
RSS leader Ramlal (Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Ramlal congratulates BL Santhosh for his elevation as general secretary (organisation) of BJP

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:06 IST

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): RSS leader Ramlal on Sunday congratulated BL Santhosh, who has been promoted as national general secretary, organisation, by BJP president Amit Shah.
Ramlal, the longest serving General Secretary, Organisation, in the BJP, was on Saturday sent back to the RSS and was appointed as its 'Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sampark Pramukh'.
"Heartiest congratulations to BL Santhosh Ji for being appointed as National General Secretary (Organisation) by BJP. Santhosh is efficient, energetic, hardworking. The party will definitely achieve new heights under his role as National General Secretary (Organisation)," tweeted Ramlal.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also Congratulated Santhosh on his elevation.
"Heartiest congratulations to Shri @blsanthosh ji on being appointed as NGS Org. of @BJP4India. I am sure BJP is set to achieve new milestones as the world's largest political outfit during your tenure. Look forward to working with you in serving the people of this great nation," tweeted Adityanath.
The post of General Secretary (Organisation) in the BJP is held by a "Pracharak" deputed by the Rashtriya Swayamesvak Sangh, who acts as a bridge between the two organisations.
Santhosh hails from Shivamogga in Karnataka and apparently has not the best of equations with party veteran BS Yeddyurappa.
He played a key role in the backroom operations in the 2008 assembly polls when the BJP came to power in the state.
After Ramlal was sent back to the RSS, Santhosh called him like a father figure and said the party will miss him.
"It was 12 years of learning with Ramlal from 2006 ..I was deputed to the political field along with him ..Calm, composed, attention to details were his hallmark. He was a father figure to many like me..Back to Sangh work. Wish you all the best ji ..We will miss you," Santhosh had tweeted on Saturday. (ANI)

