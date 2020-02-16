Ramlila Maidan covered with tricolours, echoes with patriotic songs ahead of Kejriwal's oath-ceremony

New Delhi [India] Feb 16 (ANI): As AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is all set to take oath as Delhi's Chief Minister for third successive time on Sunday, thousands have turned up here at Ramlila Maidan with tricolours, party flags, posters and placards to extend support to their representative.

As patriotic songs are being played at the Ramlila Maidan, excitement is palpable among party workers as well as the crowd. People have also painted tricolour on their faces.

Traditional dance forms, which are being performed here, is like a treat to watch for the audience.

Wearing AAP's cap, people are cheering for Kejriwal and sloganeering -- "Humara Neta Kaisa ho, Arvind Kejriwal jaisa ho" (Our leader should be like Kejriwal).

A banner stating 'Nayak 2 has come again' was also seen at the ground. The banner sports a photograph of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, the main lead in the film 'Nayak', on the left and Arvind Kejriwal wearing Aam Aadmi Party's cap on the right.



The poster references 2001 Hindi political thriller 'Nayak', a remake of Tamil film Mudhalvan (1999) in which Kapoor plays a reporter who becomes chief minister of Maharashtra for a day and strives to eliminate corruption.

Around 50 people from different walks of life who are responsible for 'Delhi nirman' will share the stage with Kejriwal during his swearing-in ceremony, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said.

These people would include teachers, bus marshalls, sanitation workers and families of firefighters.



Winning 62 seats by cashing in on the plank of development, AAP nearly repeated its 2015 performance, sweeping the Assembly polls in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which had fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering.



The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. Congress failed to open its account, just like last time. (ANI)

