Ramnavami celebrations observed at Kodanda Rama Temple

Vontimitta (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Ram Navami was celebrated at Kodanda Rama Temple in Vontimitta on Thursday. The day started with the ritual 'Ankuraarpana' being performed at 3 am.

This was followed by Dhvajaarohanam' (flag hoisting) at 8 am. The flag hoisting was done to mark the beginning of 'Brahmotsavams' - a ten day period.

Along with the temple priests, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) officials also took part in the celebrations.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also extended his wishes on Twitter, saying: "On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen. Jai Shree Ram! (in Hindi)"

Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. (ANI)

