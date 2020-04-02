Ramnavami celebrations observed at Kodanda Rama Temple

Vontimitta (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Ram Navami was celebrated at Kodanda Rama Temple in Vontimitta on Thursday. The day started with the ritual 'Ankuraarpana' being performed at 3 am.
This was followed by Dhvajaarohanam' (flag hoisting) at 8 am. The flag hoisting was done to mark the beginning of 'Brahmotsavams' - a ten day period.
Along with the temple priests, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) officials also took part in the celebrations.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also extended his wishes on Twitter, saying: "On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen. Jai Shree Ram! (in Hindi)"
Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Apr 02, 2020 16:14 IST
