Ramp up vaccination to two lakh persons per day, Punjab Chief Secretary tells officials

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): In order to arrest the COVID fatality rate in Punjab, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Friday directed the Health Department to further ramp up the ongoing vaccination drive so as to achieve the target of vaccinating 2 lakh persons per day, as instructed by the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

She announced a special fund of Rs 1 crore to every district for effective COVID management in the state. "There is no constraint of funds to fight the pandemic," she asserted while chairing a high-level meeting to review the current Covid situation in the state here on Friday.



The Chief Secretary also directed the Health Department to observe two days (Tuesday and Friday) every week as mega vaccination days to cover the maximum number of people to defeat the virus.

According to an official release, she also set the state's weekly inoculation target to more than 16 lakh beneficiaries for April.

Urging the eligible persons to get vaccinated at the earliest as vaccination was being undertaken on all seven days of the week and there was no age limit for vaccination of health and frontline workers, she said the higher authorities can authorise the vulnerable employees from essential workers' list for vaccination registration. (ANI)

