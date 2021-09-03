R&D Fair to create enabling environment for cutting-edge research across areas envisaged in NEP: Pradhan

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that Research and Development (R&D) fair will create an enabling environment for cutting-edge research across the areas envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

His remarks came while he was chairing a virtual meeting with the Steering Committee constituted for organizing the R&D fair of all Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

The minister said that the R&D fair of all 23 IITs is scheduled to be held in the second half of November 2021 in commemoration of the 75th year of Indian independence under the aegis of the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative. He further said the fair will lead to better understanding and create awareness among Indian industry on the capabilities and the high technology readiness levels in the IITs.

Pradhan suggested prioritising the focus areas for thematic sessions on energy systems, communication tools, waste management, integration of traditional knowledge in structural and architecture, spatial research etc.

Ten themes have been identified in focused areas and 72 projects brought out by 23 IITs on these themes will be shortlisted by the Committee. After due scrutiny, these projects will be presented before the audience in the 2-day mega event. The audience for the event shall include partners from Indian Industry and global institutions, Faculties of various CFTIs, Scientists from DRDO, ISRO, CSIR and ICAR, Students and Youths and Research Scholars. (ANI)