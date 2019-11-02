Rampur CRPF camp attack: 4 awarded death sentence, life imprisonment for another

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): An Uttar Pradesh court on Saturday awarded death sentence to four persons and life imprisonment to one other in connection with the 2008 attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur, in which seven paramilitary personnel and one civilian were killed.

"Four accused namely Imran Shehzad, Mohammad Farukh, Sabauddin Saba and Mohammad Sharif were awarded the death penalty while Jang Bahadur was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case," public prosecutor Dalwinder Singh said.

Singh also said that another accused in the matter, Faheem Ansari, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of possessing illegal weapons and fake passport, etc.

"Ansari's direct involvement has not been found in the attacks but a fake passport and a pistol were recovered from him and he was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code," the public prosecutor had said on Friday after the court had convicted six persons in the matter.

Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad had on Friday said that among the six Mohammad Farukh is a resident of Punjab, Pakistan, and Imran Shehzad is a resident of Bhimhar in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

On the night of December 31, 2007, a CRPF group camp was attacked by assailants which left seven personnel and a rickshaw puller dead. Eight persons were arrested by the police for their alleged role in the attack.

The court, however, acquitted Muhammad Kausar, from Pratapgarh and Gulab Khan, a resident of Bareilly, accused of hiding the weapons used in the attack. (ANI)

