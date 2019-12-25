Rampur: Notice issued to 28 for damaging public property during anti-CAA protest

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): After assessing the damage done to the public property, the district administration has sent notices to 28 people who were involved in the vandalising the public property during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 21.

"Initially, during the inquiry, many people were arrested but due to lack of evidence, 19 people were released. Later, through CCTV footages people involved in the destruction of public property on December 21 were identified and their names have been sent to police," said Aunjaneya Singh, District Magistrate (DM) Rampur on Wednesday.

"Assessment of damage has been done and notice has also been issued to 28 identified accused. The investigation could bring out the names of more accused. Proper action will be taken against the accused persons. We are making sure that no innocent is harassed," he added.

On December 22, SP Rampur, Ajay Pal Sharma had said, 31 people were arrested for violence. Amongst them, police had recovered 15 pistols from two persons and over a dozen live cartridges."

"For the violence, cases have been registered against 1,000 people and 110 of them have been identified by us," Sharma said.

Protests had erupted in several parts of the country, over the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

