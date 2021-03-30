Ramsena Karnataka state president Prasad Attavar arrested for cheating professor in Mangalore

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI): Sri Ram Sena Karnataka state president, Prasad Attavar was arrested on Monday for cheating a professor of Mangalore University and promising him a job as Vice-Chancellor at Raichur University.



Attavar had demanded Rs 30 lakhs for giving him the post of Vice-Chancellor and had taken Rs 17.5 lakhs in advance.

Police have registered an FIR against Attavar under section 406, 417, 420, 506 along with 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are investigating the case further. (ANI)

