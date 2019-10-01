Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan speaking to reporters on Tuesday in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI)
Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan speaking to reporters on Tuesday in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI)

Ramvilas Paswan launches app for registering consumer grievances

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:42 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan on Tuesday launched a consumer app that would help consumers across the nation to register their grievances online and give suggestions on several consumer-related issues.
"This app will be available for both Android and IOS users, can be downloaded free of cost from Play Store or Apple Store. We had earlier announced that we will be launching this app before October 2. The lodged complaint would be referred to the respective consumer platform. If a consumer registers a complaint via this app, it becomes our duty to take it forward and refer it to the right platform," said Paswan.
Paswan further asserted that the complaints will be monitored on a daily basis and once in a week a meeting will also be conducted with the in-charges of the app, secretary, joint secretary in-charge and other officials to take stock of the weekly complaints reported, the nature of the complaint and other aspects will also be discussed.
"Consumer will get all kinds of facilities including detailed access to all consumer-related issues and information. This is a bold step taken towards achieving the objective of digital India. There are almost 42 sectors of consumer durables, electronic products, banking, e-commerce and several other categories, about which a consumer can gain information and register complaint via this app. One can track his complaint status via this app," said an official.
Consumer app is a user-friendly app where people can easily signup by registering a username and password. Any consumer can file a complaint via this app which will be further referred to respective companies. The consumers will be informed after their issues are resolved and the case will be closed only if they are satisfied.
Ministry officials claimed that the consumer complaints will be redressed at least within 20 days and a maximum of 60 days. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:54 IST

Coimbatore administration misprints Gandhi Jayanti invite card

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The district administration here issued Gandhi Jayanti invitation cards celebrating 151st birth anniversary instead of 150th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:53 IST

Ayushman Bharat one of revolutionary steps in new India: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed the Ayushman Bharat scheme as one of the revolutionary steps in new India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:51 IST

India would require strong platform for drone governance: Puri

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that India would require a strong technological platform for the governance of the drones.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:43 IST

President Kovind 'deeply touched' by birthday wishes as he turns 74

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind thanked people for wishing him on his 74th birthday on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the prominent leaders who greeted him.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:41 IST

JDU hits out at Kejriwal for his comments on people of Bihar

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Janta Dal United (JDU) on Tuesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his statement wherein he had said that a person from Bihar buys a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500 and returns after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakhs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:39 IST

Union Minister Irani inaugurates world's largest Charkha, hails...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that a small initiative of not using the plastic of single-use has been taken for the future generation, which would go a long way in saving the environment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:36 IST

India paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by taking up 'Swachh Bharat...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said that the people of India have paid homage to father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, by taking up the Swachh Bharat Mission as a movement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:20 IST

Patna: Fire breaks out at a petrol pump in Nala Road

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a petrol pump situated in Dinkar circle here on Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:11 IST

SC recalls its verdict that diluted SC/ST Act

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday recalled its earlier order that diluted the stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, while restoring automatic arrest in such cases.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:11 IST

We never denied medical treatment, education to anyone: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues its attack over the hospital remark, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said we never denied medical treatment or education to anyone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:08 IST

Delhi BJP protests against Kejriwal over 'outsider' remark

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Delhi BJP workers on Tuesday staged a protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wherein he alleged that "people from outside" were landing up in the national capital to avail the free medical benefits for those living in Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:08 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Building collapses in Mandsaur following incessant rains

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A building collapsed in the Mandsaur area of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday following incessant rainfall here, officials said

Read More
iocl