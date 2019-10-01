Ramvilas Paswan launches app for registering consumer grievances

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan on Tuesday launched a consumer app that would help consumers across the nation to register their grievances online and give suggestions on several consumer-related issues.

"This app will be available for both Android and IOS users, can be downloaded free of cost from Play Store or Apple Store. We had earlier announced that we will be launching this app before October 2. The lodged complaint would be referred to the respective consumer platform. If a consumer registers a complaint via this app, it becomes our duty to take it forward and refer it to the right platform," said Paswan.

Paswan further asserted that the complaints will be monitored on a daily basis and once in a week a meeting will also be conducted with the in-charges of the app, secretary, joint secretary in-charge and other officials to take stock of the weekly complaints reported, the nature of the complaint and other aspects will also be discussed.

"Consumer will get all kinds of facilities including detailed access to all consumer-related issues and information. This is a bold step taken towards achieving the objective of digital India. There are almost 42 sectors of consumer durables, electronic products, banking, e-commerce and several other categories, about which a consumer can gain information and register complaint via this app. One can track his complaint status via this app," said an official.

Consumer app is a user-friendly app where people can easily signup by registering a username and password. Any consumer can file a complaint via this app which will be further referred to respective companies. The consumers will be informed after their issues are resolved and the case will be closed only if they are satisfied.

Ministry officials claimed that the consumer complaints will be redressed at least within 20 days and a maximum of 60 days. (ANI)

