Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MLA from Badarpur, being appointed as the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly on Monday. Photo/ANI

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri appointed as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

ANI | Updated: Feb 24, 2020 11:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Badarpur, was appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly on Monday.
"In a BJP meeting held today Ramvir Singh Bhiduri was appointed as the Leader of Legislative Party and Leader of Opposition," said a letter by Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief, to the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly.
Bhiduri has won the Badarpur seat for the fourth time.
The BJP secured eight seats in the Delhi Assembly polls held earlier this month. The Aam Aadmi Party was able to form a government for the third time, bagging 62 out of the 70 Delhi Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

