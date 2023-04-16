Ramzan: Demand for dry fruits rise in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): Dry fruits are in great demand during the holy month of Ramzan in the Srinagar district.

"The demand for dry fruits has increased in the month of holy Ramzan and people are purchasing dry fruits in large quantities", a trader from Srinagar said.

Hafiz Mohammed Amin, a customer said, "During the holy month of Ramzan, dry fruits are in great demand as people are always trying to eat quality food and make different types of sweet dishes and drinks. Because during this precious month from dusk to dawn, people are not taking meals or even water due to fasting. So at the time of (Iftar) breaking time people are preparing good foods and mouth-watering sweet dishes including (biryani, sharbat, siwanya, firni and halwa)",

Another customer said, "In all sweet dishes people are using dry fruits including almond, coconut, cashew, pistachios, kishmish (Raisins) and nuts at large scale aimed to make their dishes more tasty and good."



"Scientifically dry fruits are good for health and all dry fruits have a huge quantity of proteins and vitamins which results in people using dry fruits at large scales aimed to improve their immune system which is very important for people during this holy month. So these days the atmosphere of Kashmir valley is looking so good and markets are full of dry fruits and people are doing different kinds of shopping including purchasing of dry fruits in the month of holy Ramadan", a shopkeeper in the valley said.

"We are doing very good business during this month rather than the other eleven months. Because during this month people avoid using unhygienic foods and always take good meals aiming to maintain their fitness level and overall health. So they purchase dry fruits in large quantities to make sweet dishes which they use at the time of 'Iftaar' breaking time of fast", said one dry fruit dealer.

Ramzan is considered to be the holiest month in the religion of Islam. It marks the beginning of the month-long fasting period.

During the 30 days or so, people belonging to the Muslim community exercise restraint in their eating habits and eat only twice a day -- a pre-fast meal at dawn called 'sehri', and a post-fast meal after sunset called 'iftar'.

Traditionally, the fast is broken with dates and water followed by a light and nutritious meal. (ANI)

