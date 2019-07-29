Ranchi bound AirAsia flight taxied back after it suffers bird hit

New Delhi [India] July 29 (ANI): A Ranchi bound flight from New Delhi was taxied back to the bay after it suffered a bird hit while takeoff here on Monday.

AirAsia India Spokesperson said: "I5-744-New Delhi-Ranchi flight had a bird hit on takeoff, today. The captain discontinued the takeoff."

"The aircraft was then taxied back to the bay," he added.

A detailed engine inspection is underway, informed the spokesperson of the airlines. (ANI)

