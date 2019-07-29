New Delhi [India] July 29 (ANI): A Ranchi bound flight from New Delhi was taxied back to the bay after it suffered a bird hit while takeoff here on Monday.
AirAsia India Spokesperson said: "I5-744-New Delhi-Ranchi flight had a bird hit on takeoff, today. The captain discontinued the takeoff."
"The aircraft was then taxied back to the bay," he added.
A detailed engine inspection is underway, informed the spokesperson of the airlines. (ANI)
Ranchi bound AirAsia flight taxied back after it suffers bird hit
ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 12:24 IST
