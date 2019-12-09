Ranchi: Chhattisgarh Armed Force constable shoots commander, commits suicide

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) company commander lost his life when one of his subordinates shot him dead before shooting himself on Monday.

The company commander was identified as Inspector Mela Ram Khure, while his subordinate was identified as constable Vikram Rajware.

The incident took place on Monday when the company of the CAF was deployed for election duty in Khelgaon, Ranchi. (ANI)

