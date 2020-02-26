Ranchi court convicts 11 in gangrape of a law student in Kanke

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): A Ranchi court on Wednesday convicted 11 persons in connection with the gangrape of a law student in Kanke area last year.

Hearing on the quantum of sentence will be held on Monday.

A case was registered at Kanke police station against 12 persons under Section 376D (intercourse by member of a hospital with any woman in that hospital), 366 (kidnapping or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 379 (theft), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the woman reported about the incident on November 27.

One of the accused was later found to be a juvenile and his case is pending with the juvenile justice board. (ANI)

