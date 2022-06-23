Ranchi court refuses to stay release of Bollywood film Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 23 (ANI): A court in Ranchi refused to stay the release of the Bollywood film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

A Ranchi-based writer Vishal Singh had approached the court claiming that the content of his story titled 'Punny Rani' was used in the film without giving any credit and sought a stay on the release of the film.



Earlier the court had asked the makers of the film to screen it before the court. Upon this, Dharma Production had filed a petition requesting not to show the file to Vishal Singh. The date for screening was fixed for June 21. According to the petitioner's lawyer, the screening didn't take place.

The film is jointly being produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios and is scheduled for release on June 24.

Helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' is geared up to hit the theatres on June 24. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor also feature in the movie. It also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the Bollywood debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Kohli. (ANI)

