Ranchi court sentences ex-Jharkhand Minister Anosh Ekka, relatives to 7 year imprisonment

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): A special CBI court in Ranchi on Tuesday sentenced former Jharkhand Minister Anosh Ekka, his brother, wife and four other relatives to seven years imprisonment each in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Special CBI judge AK Mishra also imposed Rs 50 lakh fine each.

Ekka, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a para-teacher in Simdega, was recently also convicted in the Rs 16.82 crore disproportionate assets case.

The court also directed the accused to forfeit their properties.

A case was registered by the vigilance department in the year 2008, which was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the year 2010 on the direction of Jharkhand High Court.

The CBI had, in 2010, registered an FIR under several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and PC Act. During the probe, properties belonging to him and his relative were found in Ranchi and Delhi.

Ekka was a cabinet minister in the Jharkhand government between 2005 and 2008. (ANI)

