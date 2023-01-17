Ranchi: IIM student found dead inside hostel room, probe launched

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 17 (ANI): A student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi was found dead inside his hostel room with his hands tied on Tuesday, the police said.



The police said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed and a probe has been initiated into the case.





"An IIM Ranchi student was found dead with his hands tied inside the hostel room of the institute. The room was found locked from the inside," a senior official said while speaking to ANI.

Officials said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

"An SIT has been constituted to probe the case. The FSL team has seized a mobile phone found there," they said. (ANI)

