Ranchi: Kharna celebrated on second day of Chhath Puja

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 9 (ANI): People in Ranchi celebrated Kharna with fervour on the second day of the four-day Chhath Puja.

On this day, people fast for whole day and break their fast at sunset after worship the Sun God. After taking a meal in the evening, they then go on a fast without water for the next 36 hours. Chhath puja will conclude on Thursday morning.

Women celebrated Kharna and offered special prayer and distributed Prasad among devotees. They sang ritual songs dedicated to Chhathi Maiya



"Now we have offer our prayers and all the people are coming to worship Kharna, after this everyone will be offered Prasad after tilak," Archana Ojha, a devotee said.

"It will be very difficult to fast for 36 hours but Chhath Mata has blessed us and with the blessings of Sun God we will complete our fast," she added.

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God and is mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar Pradesh.

As per Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings. Devotees gather and take a holy dip in rivers, ponds, and other water bodies during the four-day festivities.

This year, the festival has begun from November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God. (ANI)

