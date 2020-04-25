Ranchi: Police keeps strict vigil at checkpoints, ensures only essential vehicles movement

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): Police here is checking for curfew passes and ensuring that no non-essential vehicle movement takes place during the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"At the checkpoints, we are spreading awareness that people should not move outside their homes as staying indoors is the only way to curtail the spread of this deadly virus. We are conducting these checks so that no non-essential vehicle goes through," said BK Jha, Police officer.

With regards to the opening of small businesses like parlours, salons etc, the officer said that only district administration will issue order regarding it.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jharkhand has a total of 57 positive COVID-19 cases of which 8 persons have recovered and three patients have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

