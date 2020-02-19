Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Secretary of Ranchi Women's College alleged manhandling and misbehaviour by a person in the state capital.
Police have received a complaint and are looking into the matter.
A case, however, is yet to be registered.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Ranchi Women's College secretary accuses person of manhandling, misbehavior
ANI | Updated: Feb 19, 2020 01:37 IST
Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Secretary of Ranchi Women's College alleged manhandling and misbehaviour by a person in the state capital.