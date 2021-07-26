Randeep Surjewala, Srinivas BV, others detained for holding tractor march

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday detained Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, and some other party workers for taking out a tractor march in violation of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Earlier today, Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi took out a tractor rally in support of farmers protesting against three agricultural laws.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to reach Parliament in protest against the three farm laws.





Extending support to farmers who have been agitating against the new agricultural laws, the Wayanad MP told media persons, "I have brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (The government) are suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They will have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour 2-3 big businessmen."



"As per the government, farmers are very happy and those (protesting farmers) sitting outside are terrorists. But in reality, farmers' rights are being snatched away," he added.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

