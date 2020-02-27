Randhawa holds meeting with Aman Committee over Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa on Thursday chaired a meeting with Aman Committee of old Delhi and Delhi Minister Imran Hussain in wake of the recent Delhi violence which has rocked the North East district of the city, claiming 34 lives.

According to Delhi Police, 106 people have been arrested and more arrests will be made on the basis of footage recovered from CCTV cameras installed in the area. Police also said that they have got visuals of outsiders and they are being identified.

Appealing to the public to no pay heed to rumours, Randhwa had earlier said, "Public can call on 011-22829334 and 011-22829335 for any help or information. I would like to appeal to the public to not pay heed to rumours. The situation is under control today."

Meanwhile, security forces hold flag march in Khajoori Khaas area of violence-affected North East district to monitor the situation in the area.

At least 34 people have died in the violence in Delhi, which ensued after clashes between two opposing factions over the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act. (ANI)

