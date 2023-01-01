Random Covid testing continues at Delhi airport; people follow Covid appropriate behavior

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): After the Central government made compulsory a RT-PCR test for international passengers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand and encouraged people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour, the visitors to the airports have shown consciousness about the ongoing global surge of Corona cases and were found ready to cooperate.

In addition to the random 2 per cent tests of all international passengers on their arrival in India irrespective of the port of departure, all international passengers travelling from these six countries to India will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests before departure and upload a report on the Air Suvidha portal from January 1, 2023, Union Health Ministry sources had said on Thursday.

A total of 53 international travellers have tested positive for COVID during the random sampling at airports across the country amounting to only 0.94 per cent of the total samples collected so far, sources said on Saturday.



The people here have expressed the least concern as they believe that there is not much danger of Covid infection but feel that it is equally important to stay cautious and aware.

"There does not seem much danger of Covid-19 infection, neither there is a large gathering here. So, although it is very much important for one's own safety," said Rahul who came to receive his friend.

However, another person who had come to receive his maternal uncle reiterated the need to wear masks for the self and others, said: "Only 10 per cent of people are using masks. One should wear it regularly for themselves and others as well."



Meanwhile, there are some citizens who believe that people will not understand the "dire consequences" of their carelessness unless they are penalised for it.



"Considering the very serious condition in China and the US, we should definitely encourage the use of face masks and maintain social distancing. The government should take stricter measures to combat the situation. At the airport, it needs to be realised that no one has worn a face mask, and neither is anybody following social distancing norms. They have made the airport a railway platform as 10 people come to pick or drop one person," passenger Pradeep Kumar Ghosh said adding that the police department should make enhanced efforts to spread awareness regarding the disease and its cause.

"There should be a fine of Rs 10,000 then only they would understand the danger, this virus can bring to the country," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that in light of the surge in COVID-19 in some countries, hospitals across India conducted a Mock drill for Covid-19. The purpose of the mock drill was to evaluate COVID-19 preparedness in terms of resources, protocol and personnel.

As there have been reports of a surge in Covid cases in some countries, the operational readiness of health facilities is being reviewed in all States and Union Territories in case of another wave.

Earlier on December 27, the government of India started randomly testing international passengers arriving at the airports for Coronavirus from 24 December onwards. (ANI)

