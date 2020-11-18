Random sampling, micro-containment strategy to control COVID-19 spread: Gautam Budh Nagar DM

Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate (DM) L Y Suhas on Tuesday announced that the administration will start random sampling and use a micro-containment strategy to control the spread of the COVID-19 in highly impacted areas of the district.

"We will start random sampling and use a micro-containment strategy to control the spread of the COVID-19 in the highly impacted areas. Due to an increase in the COVID-19 cases in adjacent areas, there shall be random sampling from and amongst the incoming traffic without causing any inconvenience to the commuters," Suhas told the media here, adding the traffic between Delhi and Noida would continue to be normal.



"This is being done in order to assess the spread of infection and will help in issuing advisories to employers and organisations, where a large number of people work and commute between Gautam Budh Nagar and adjacent areas," he added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 20,566 cases of COVID-19, including 73 deaths, with 1,236 active cases so far, according to official data on Tuesday.

There are 22,166 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

