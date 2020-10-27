Raninder Singh seeks adjournment from ED in alleged foreign funds case, says lawyer

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Raninder Singh, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday sought an adjournment from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged illegal foreign funds case.



"My client, Raninder Singh, has sought adjournment as he is required to be present before Parliamentary Committee in relation to Olympic Games 2021 and also sought details from ED of the case in which he was summoned, as the summon is vague," advocate Jaiveer Shergill said.

Raninder Singh was summoned for recording his statement on Tuesday in connection with a case related to the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) by him.

A case was filed in the matter after the Income Tax department reportedly received intelligence that Singh was allegedly holding an offshore account in the alpine nation. (ANI)

