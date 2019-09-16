Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao (file photo)
Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao (file photo)

Rao committed suicide due to harassment by AP govt, allege TDP leaders

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:24 IST

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders have accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government of harassment, which led to the alleged suicide of former assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao.
"This is an unfortunate day. A great leader, popularly known as 'Palnadu tiger', committed suicide because of harassment by the state government," TDP leader and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy told ANI on Monday.
Party leader and former finance minister Yanamala Rama Krishnudu also expressed shock over the demise of the former speaker and said that Rao was facing mental torture at the hands of YSRCP government.
"Rao died due to the harassment and mental torture by YSRCP government. YSRCP government has filed several criminal cases for political vendetta. The government also pressurised him and harassed his family members," Krishnudu said in a statement.
"May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family members," he added.
TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas, in a tweet, said: "This is not suicide but a brutal murder by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy."
On the other hand, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over Rao's demise and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.
Dr Siva Prasada Rao had a long political inning since 1983 and was a popular doctor. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:25 IST

Shivakumar's supporters conduct 'Mrityunjaya Homa Yagya' for his...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Supporters of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, on Monday conducted a Mrityunjaya Homa Yagya (special prayers) for him at Mylaralinga temple in Shivamogga.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:21 IST

Union govt to offer training to MNAREGA workers

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): Union government is all set to provide training to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers to upgrade their skills and equip them for better employment opportunities.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:16 IST

Haryana: 26 criminal gangs busted in August, says ADGP Navdeep Singh

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The state police has successfully busted 26 criminal gangs during the month of August said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:14 IST

Chandrababu Naidu condoles former Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao's death

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the death of party member and former Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad Rao.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:12 IST

K'taka Cong chief seeks apology from state minister' on remarks...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Karnataka Congress President Eshwara Khandre on Monday demanded an apology from state minister K S Eshwarappa on his comment that only Muslims favouring Pakistan would not vote for the BJP.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:07 IST

Why not implement NRC all over the world? mocks Congress leader in LS

New Delhi (India) Sep 16 (ANI): Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party over the reported remarks of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers on implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC) in their states.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:06 IST

Hybrid seed varieties augment vegetable cultivation in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Pleased with a surplus produce, farmers in the Valley are opting for hybrid seeds, which are a major contributor to their profits.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 18:04 IST

Stay in Ghaziabad? Now get licence to own a pet dog!

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): If you are a resident of Ghaziabad and already have a dog or planning to own one then you have to get a licence. Yes, you read it right!

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:53 IST

Agartala-bound AI flight delayed after bees enter cockpit

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, an Air India (AI) flight bound to Agartala in Tripura was delayed for around an hour after a swarm of bees engulfed the airfield site and entered the plane's cockpit at the Kolkata airport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:49 IST

Farooq detained under PSA: J and K govt sources

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has been detained under the provisions of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), sources in the Jammu and kashmir government have said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:47 IST

Modi's US visit 'unprecedented', a 'high point in Indian...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Terming it as 'unprecedented', two former Indian diplomats on Monday expressed great hope and excitement ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States and his address at the United Nations.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:37 IST

RSS backed university to begin operations next academic year...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI):Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)-affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad's first University, christened as Ashok Singhal Ved Vigyan Evam Praudyogikee Vishwavidyalaya, will begin operations from its Gurugram campus next academic year.

Read More
iocl