Rao Inderjit Singh takes charge as MoS Corporate Affairs

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday took charge as Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).



Before taking charge as Union Minister of State for MCA, Singh already holds Union Minister of State (Independent Charges) for Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation as also for the Ministry of Planning.

As per the official release by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Singh is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Gurgaon constituency in Haryana in the 17th Lok Sabha. He is currently serving his 5th term as an MP. Active in public service for over 4 decades, Singh was earlier a Member of Legislative Council (MLA) from Jatusana Vidhan Sabha in Haryana and served as Minister in the state Government of Haryana.

Singh has done graduation and LL.B from Delhi University. Singh, an advocate and agriculturist by profession, is 71 years old. (ANI)

