Raosaheb Patil resigns as Maharashtra BJP chief, Chandrakant Patil named successor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Raosaheb Patil Danve on Tuesday stepped down as the Maharashtra BJP chief, shortly after which Chandrakant Patil was named his successor.

Meanwhile, Mangal Prabhat Lodha was appointed as the President of Mumbai BJP.

"BJP's national president Amit Shah has appointed Chandrakant Dada Patil as president of Maharashtra BJP. The national president has also appointed Mangal Prabhat Lodha as president of Mumbai BJP," read a letter issued by the BJP.

Patil was serving as a Cabinet Minister in Maharashtra. He was looking after the portfolio of Revenue and Public Works.

Lodha, on the other hand, was serving as the vice president of the state's BJP unit.

(ANI)

