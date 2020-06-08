Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): A rape accused who was admitted in a hospital in Bhind district following illness, escaped on Sunday, police said.
"The man was arrested and sent to jail on the charge of rape. He was shifted to the hospital as he was unwell. A probe has been initiated in the matter," said police. (ANI)
Rape accused escapes from Bhind hospital, probe on
ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2020 01:15 IST
