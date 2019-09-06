Rape accused Goa swimming coach arrested in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Goa Swimming Coach Surajit Ganguly was arrested on Friday here for allegedly raping a 16-year-old swimmer, police said.

The victim's father had approached Rishra Police Station in Hoogly district of West Bengal with a complaint against swimming coach Surajit Ganguly.

The matter was taken by North Goa District Police since the alleged place of occurrence was in Mapusa, Goa.

The police said that the accused was travelling to different cities in order to evade arrest. However, he was arrested in Kashmere Gate area.

"With the use of technical surveillance and local intelligence, the movement of the accused was traced. The location of the accused was finally found in New Delhi in Kashmere gate area, where he may have been trying to travel further. In coordination with local police staff of Delhi, he was apprehended in Kashmere Gate area," a police release said.

Ganguly was absconding since Thursday when an alleged molestation case was registered against him.

The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media.

The Goa Swimming Association had terminated the contract of Ganguly for allegedly molesting the minor girl.

Goa Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar had earlier said, "A criminal action should be taken against the accused Surajit Ganguly."

Notably, Ganguly had won 12 medals in international swimming competitions with the first coming at the Asian Swimming Championships in Hong Kong in 1984. (ANI)

