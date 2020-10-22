Visuals from the incident spot. (Photo/ANI)
Visuals from the incident spot. (Photo/ANI)

Rape accused injured in encounter with police in Greater Noida

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2020 08:40 IST


Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): A rape accused was injured following an encounter with police in the Surajpur area of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sonu and has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
"The accused was arrested earlier in the day on charges of rape. He attacked the police and tried to flee from the crime scene. He was injured in retaliatory firing," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankur Aggarwal said.
Further investigation is underway, the police said. (ANI)

