BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand
BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand

Rape accused Swami Chinmayanand sent to 14 days judicial custody

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:30 IST

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A local court here on Friday sent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swami Chinmayanand to judicial custody for 14 days for allegedly raping a law student in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district.
A special investigation team (SIT), probing the allegations levelled by the student, arrested the leader earlier in the day, following which he was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.
Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Om Veer sent the accused to Shahjahanpur district jail, where he will be lodged for 14 days.
The law student went missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on the social media.
The woman was produced before the Supreme Court on August 30 after she was found in Rajasthan, following which an SIT was formed on its direction in the first week of September to investigate the matter.
The girl had later testified before a local court that she was raped by the BJP leader for over a year and the incident was recorded on camera. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:39 IST

Manoj Tiwari condemns BJP leader assaulting wife

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Delhi BJP unit chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday condemned party leader Azad Singh assaulting his wife former South Delhi mayor Sarita Chaudhary at BJP office here yesterday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:24 IST

Amid row over Hindi, BJP leader advocates Tamil as national language

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): As the controversy over Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks refuses to die down, BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan on Friday advocated Tamil as the national language.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:12 IST

SC asks Juvenile Justice Committee of J-K HC to look into...

New Delhi (India), Sept 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Juvenile Justice Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to look into allegations of illegal detention of children in J-K in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 and submit a report to it within a week.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:08 IST

Saradha chit fund scam: Rajeev Kumar moves anticipatory bail plea

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A day after Alipore Judges Court said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has right to arrest IPS officer Rajeev Kumar in Saradha chit fund scam case, the latter moved it to file an anticipatory bail petition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:57 IST

Chhattisgarh: Locals in Basera Khurd village forced to defecate in open

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): People at Basera Khurd village in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur are forced to defecate in the open as toilets approved under a government scheme have not yet been built in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:54 IST

To create awareness about new traffic rules, students to form...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A group of thousand students will form a human chain at the India Gate on Saturday to spread awareness about the new traffic rules under the amended Motor Vehicles Act which has been opposed by several quarters of the society due to provision of hefty fines.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:42 IST

SC seeks response from centre on plea moved by mothers of Rohith...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Central government and University Grants Commission (UGC) on a petition filed by mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi seeking a direction to stop the caste-based discrimination in universities and higher learn

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:42 IST

After Supriyo heckled at Jadavpur University, ABVP to expose...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Taking into account the continued violence and alleged assault on Union Minister Babul Supriyo at Jadavpur University, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is set to launch a nationwide contact programme to expose the violent face of the Left and Trinamoo

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:32 IST

Indian Coast Guard rescues 8 people near Karwar port

Uttara Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard rescued eight crew members onboard the Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Shri Durga after the vessel broke down mid waters here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 12:31 IST

Amit Shah chairs 29th NZC at Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 29th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:56 IST

Kerala: 11 people including 3 policemen injured as church...

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): At least 11 people including three policemen were injured after a clash broke out between members of two factions - Orthodox and Jacobite in Kothamangalam town here on Thursday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 11:41 IST

Mumbai: Portion of four-storeyed building collapses, no person trapped

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A portion of a four-storeyed building collapsed at Lokmanya Tilak Road here on Friday.

Read More
iocl