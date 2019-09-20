Rape accused Swami Chinmayanand sent to 14 days judicial custody

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A local court here on Friday sent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swami Chinmayanand to judicial custody for 14 days for allegedly raping a law student in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district.

A special investigation team (SIT), probing the allegations levelled by the student, arrested the leader earlier in the day, following which he was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Om Veer sent the accused to Shahjahanpur district jail, where he will be lodged for 14 days.

The law student went missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on the social media.

The woman was produced before the Supreme Court on August 30 after she was found in Rajasthan, following which an SIT was formed on its direction in the first week of September to investigate the matter.

The girl had later testified before a local court that she was raped by the BJP leader for over a year and the incident was recorded on camera. (ANI)

