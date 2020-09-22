Rape and kidnapping of Mumbai models: Woman among 4 held

Indore (MP) [India] September 22 (ANl): Vijay Nagar police of Indore arrested four people, including a woman, on Monday night in connection with the rape and kidnapping of two Mumbai models.

A case has been registered against five people, including a woman identified as Akshara who was accused of trafficking. One of the accused is on the run.



Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Tahzeeb Kazi said the models were invited to Indore on the pretext of attending an event on September 16. "They were asked for physical favours, which they denied. Following this, they were forcibly taken to a house in the Banganga locality of Vijay Nagar where they were stripped and sexually assaulted. The accused also recorded their video and threatened to release it on social media," said Kazi.

But the women managed to escape from the house somehow and approached the local police, but they had to do rounds of several police stations before the case was registered after intervention from senior officials and media.

Those arrested have been identified as Kuldeep, Rajendra, Naveen and Akshara. (ANI)

