Rape case filed after specially-abled woman gives birth in Madhya Pradesh

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): A rape case was filed in Madhya Pradesh after specially-abled woman was living in Kabir Ashram gave birth to a girl child, the district magistrate said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old hearing and speech impaired woman from Kabir Ashram was admitted to the government hospital where she delivered, District collector Chandramauli Shukla said.

The police has already registered a case and teams have been formed to probe the matter, Shukla said.



The collector said that in questioning by police Kabir Ashram's officials said the woman was left there by her parents when she was six years old. Since then she has been staying between two shelter homes run by Kabirpanthi group in Dewas district. The matter came to light during childbirth at a government hospital.

Police is probing how the dumb-deaf woman became pregnant and a case of rape has been filed against unidentified people in Dewas, the official said.

The police will conduct DNA (Deoxyribonucleic Acid) test of those living in the ashram and said she could even have been sexually exploited even outside the ashram.

After the incident, six women were rescued from the ashram. (ANI)

