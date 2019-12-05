Rape survivor set ablaze in Unnao

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): A rape survivor was set ablaze in Bihar area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Thursday morning.

The victim has been referred to Lucknow, said Vikrant Vir, Superintendent of Police, Unnao.

"The victim has been referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment. We have rounded up the three accused, search for the other two is underway. The victim had earlier filed a rape case, one accused in that case has also been rounded up," Vir told media here. (ANI)

