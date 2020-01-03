Rape victim's mother urges Kejriwal for justice as accused family has strong political clout

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Mother of a rape victim, who committed suicide last year, on Friday, wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking his help to get justice for her daughter as accused Karan Chandela comes from a family with the strong political clout.

Karan Chandela is a nephew of AAP leader, whose husband belongs to a Congress party.

In a letter to Kejriwal, rape victim's mother Smita Dutta urged Kejriwal to look into the matter and not promote leaders with a criminal background.

Dutta alleged that no action has been taken by the police as Chandela's family has a stronghold in the area.

"My daughter's friend informed me that Karan Chandela had some intimate videos. He used to blackmail my daughter with those videos. My daughter hanged herself from the fan in the house in my absence when I had gone for some work. Police are not taking the desired action as this family has connections in political corridors apart from having criminal backgrounds," she told Kejriwal.

She requested the Chief Minister to "not to promote such anti-social elements as they are not good for the society if empowered by political roles".

Victim's mother alleged that she was not getting the support from the AAP representatives in the area.

"I am not getting any support from the AAP representative in the area and the police. This is why I have written to Kejriwal as he is known for his clean image and for supporting the righteous," she told ANI.

It is worth mentioning that the rape victim was a famous star on a social media app where she had garnered over 7 lakh followers.

Last year in September, police had filed an FIR in the case, however, the accused has not been arrested so far. (ANI)

