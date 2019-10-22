Rapid Metro, Gurugram to be operated by Delhi Metro from tonight

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to take over the operations and maintenance of the Rapid Metro Link, Gurugram from Tuesday night. The services of the metro will, however, not be affected by the change.

"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is going to take over the operations and maintenance of the Rapid Metro Link, Gurugram developed by Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) and Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL) from tonight, October 22, 2019 (Tuesday). The services of the 11.6 km long corridor will continue to operate as per the normal time table as earlier," a press release by the DMRC read.

According to the release, the DMRC has provided adequate staff to ensure that the commuters are not affected and the services continue smoothly.

With this move, the operational metro network has now become 389 kilometres with 285 stations in total.

The stations which will now come under the DMRC include, "Sector 55-56, Sector 54 Chowk, Sector 53-54, Sector 42-43, Phase -1, Sikanderpur, Phase-2, Phase-3, Moulsari Avenue, IndusInd Bank Cybercity, Vodafone Velvedere Towers, which were being managed by the Rapid Metro earlier. (ANI)

