Rapid testing kits from private company to increase scope of COVID-19 testing: Goa Health Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 13 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said that the government has started conducting tests at Asilo and Mapusa with rapid testing kits received from Molbio Diagnostics.

He said it will increase scope of testing in the state.

"We have started conducting tests at Asilo, Mapusa with machines and rapid testing kits acquired from MolbioDx. This further increases our scope of testing in the state. Team Goa is united and geared up in this fight against COVID-19," Rane tweeted.

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Goa is 7, of which 5 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

