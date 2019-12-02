Rapists should be severely punished: N Chandrababu Naidu

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Condemning the rape and murder of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the accused should be severely punished by the court.

Speaking to ANI, Naidu said, "Those persons who committed such heinous crime should be severely punished otherwise criminals will not be afraid of the acts. There must be strict action. Courts should stand firm, should implement the Nirbhaya act amicably. The society and government have the responsibility to see that no such incidents take place."

A veterinarian was gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad last week. The accused have been arrested by the Cyberabad police.

The burnt body of the veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district last week. The police a day after arrested four persons involved in the alleged rape and murder case of the veterinary doctor.

Earlier in the day, leaders from different political parties raised the issue of the murder and rape of a veterinary doctor in Telangana in Parliament.

The issue was raised in Lok Sabha with the Speaker stating, "The Parliament is worried about the incidents happening across the nation. I have given permission for discussion on this after Question Hour."

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government is prepared to enact the strongest provision in law to check incidents of heinous crimes like the Hyderabad rape and murder case and have a discussion in Parliament on the issue of crime against women. (ANI)